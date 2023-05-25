K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

As we continue celebrate the late Tina Turner, this Dallas hotel remembers a special memory with the Rock ‘n’ Roll diva. Right as her career catapulted,Tina Turner fled the Hilton-Statler Hotel, where her abusive husband Ike was staying, for a Ramada Inn across Interstate 30.

RELATED: Tina Turner Photos Through The Years: A Legacy Never Forgotten

Tina, fearing for her life, desperately ran across the busy highway and into the hotel, where she arrived with a phone card and 30 cents. After being beaten and bruised by her husband, she hoped that if she could just get away, he would not find her.

She ended up staying at this hotel for three days straight. This hotel is now known as Hotel Lorenzo, where a very special room on the 11th floor is named to honor Tina. The room is called the escape room. In this room you can find beautiful quotes from the queen herself and the super star energy she so often exuded. Take a peek inside with WFAA!

FOLLOW 97.9 THE BEAT ON INSTAGRAM @thebeatdfw TEXT DFW to 24042 to receive EXCLUSIVE NEWS & UPDATES!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Tina Turner Fled to This Downtown Dallas Hotel Escaping Her Violent Husband Ike was originally published on thebeatdfw.com