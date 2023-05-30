Dani Leigh Locked Up For DUI!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

I definitely wasn’t expecting this on my Bingo card for 2023, but singer Dani Leigh was arrested earlier this morning down in Miami for a wild Memorial Day Weekend!

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, Dani was seen by several witnesses driving at a high rate of speed and swerving in and out of lanes near Miami Beach. Eventually, cops say she struck somebody who was on a motorized scooter … and dragged the moped for about a block. Somebody flagged down a nearby officer, who then initiated a stop.