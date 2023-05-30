Ayeeedubb

Dani Leigh Locked Up For DUI!

Published on May 30, 2023

I definitely wasn’t expecting this on my Bingo card for 2023, but singer Dani Leigh was arrested earlier this morning down in Miami for a wild Memorial Day Weekend!

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, Dani was seen by several witnesses driving at a high rate of speed and swerving in and out of lanes near Miami Beach. Eventually, cops say she struck somebody who was on a motorized scooter … and dragged the moped for about a block. Somebody flagged down a nearby officer, who then initiated a stop.

In the paperwork, the cop describes Dani as smelling of alcohol. He conducted field sobriety tests, which he says she failed — and says she later took a Breathalyzer.

The officer claims she blew a 0.145 and 0.148, nearly twice the legal limit. Dani was cuffed and taken to jail, where she was booked on 3 felony charges … driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, and DUI damage to property.

As for the person whom cops say was hit, cops claim they were treated at a local hospital, where they say they were told by docs that this man suffered a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture.

 

