Tupac finally Receiving a Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 7

Tupac Shakur will finally get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Tupac‘s star will be unveiled on June 7 and will be awarded in the recording category. Pac’s Star will be at 6212 Hollywood Blvd.

“Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary,” says Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come. Surely, as one of L.A.’s own, Tupac’s star will be added to the list of most visited stars.”

Tupac Shakur star ceremony set for June 7, at 10:30 am. Livestream on http://walkoffame.com

On May 16, 2023, the Oakland City Council unanimously decided to pay tribute to one of the city’s most iconic and influential figures by renaming a significant stretch of MacArthur Boulevard. The resolution passed by the elected officials commemorative designates the portion between Grand and Van Buren Ave. as “Tupac Shakur Way,” recognizing the enduring legacy of the legendary rapper and activist.

