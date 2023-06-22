Need 4th Of July Plans? Raleigh and Durham Has Plenty!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The RDU is gearing up to make this Fourth of July weekend an unforgettable celebration of patriotism, fun, and community. With an array of exciting events and activities, residents and visitors alike can immerse themselves in the patriotic spirit while enjoying the rich cultural heritage and vibrant atmosphere of the city.

Fireworks will be happening at many locations in the Raleigh area, including Dix Park. If you plan to do your own fireworks display at home, know that some fireworks are illegal to set off in the state of North Carolina. And after you do set up fireworks, you need to dispose of them safely.

City of Raleigh’s July 4th fireworks (Dix Park, Raleigh) – The City of Raleigh’s annual July Fourth fireworks has moved to Dix Park. Food trucks, music and activities begin at 5 p.m. There will be a family activity zone, 30 food trucks, music and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. There will be no parking at Dix Park. Event parking will be at N.C. State’s Centennial Campus and downtown Raleigh parking decks. Shuttles will run from Moore Square to Dix Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Star-Spangled Block Party at Brier Creek Commons (Brier Creek Commons, 8161 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh) – Brier Creek Commons Shopping Center will host a block party on July 4 from 8 to 9 p.m. with fireworks and more fun.

July 4 Open House at the Joel Lane Museum House – See re-enactors, hear live music, and enjoy crafts and activities for kids of all ages. The bottom floor of the historic house will be open to walk through, with docents stationed in each room. Free lemonade and ice cream will be available. The event runs July 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is completely free to the public.

Enofest (West Point on the Eno, 5101 N Roxboro Rd, Durham, NC, Durham) – Enofest will return July 1 and 4 with an immersive in-person experience with live music, a juried craft show, food and fun on the river.

Children’s Independence Day Parade at Durham Central Park (Durham Central Park, 502 Foster St., Durham) – Bring the whole family to Durham Central Park on July 4 for the annual Children’s Parade! Come and decorate those bike, trikes, wagons and strollers! All are welcome at 9:30 a.m. Then, parade through the park at 10:30. Following the parade there will be free popsicles and fire truck tours. DJ Pittipat will spin tunes!

Independence Day Celebration at Durham Bulls (Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell St., Durham) – The Bulls celebrate Independence Day with the biggest fireworks show of the year, presented by the city of Durham. The baseball game starts at 6:35 p.m. with fireworks to follow. Gates will open for general admission at the end of the 7th inning based on availability for those that would like to view the fireworks show from inside the ballpark. Please note, viewing areas are limited outside of the ballpark so getting a ticket to the game is the best option to ensure a spot to see the fireworks.

Pickin’ on the Pond (Old Mill Farm, 8913 NC-751, Durham) – This July 4 event features NC bluegrass music, a pig pickin’ by Carolina Moe’s BBQ and fresh, crisp and local summer beer, ciders, seltzers and more. General admission Tickets are $12 per person and include live music, feed for the animals, access to the petting pasture and lawn games/game booth.