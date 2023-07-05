Who attended Michael Rubin July 4 All-White Party in the Hamptons?

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It would be easier to say who wasn’t at Michael Rubin Annual July 4 All-White Party in the Hamptons.

You may also ask yourself who is Michael Rubin? He is the CEO of Fanatics, the world’s leading provider of licensed sports merchandise; and executive chairman Rue Gilt Groupe, the premier off-price e-commerce portfolio company, which includes RueLaLa.com, Gilt.com, and ShopPremiumOutlets.com. Let’s not forget he’s a billionaire.

This was the Who’s Who party of the year. The event attracted a constellation of A-list celebrities, including Jay-Z, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Travis Scott, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kevin Hart, DJ Khaled, Tom Brady, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, James Harden, Tobias Harris, Kylian Mbappe, Odell Beckham Jr., Joe Burrow, Micah Parsons, Damar Hamlin, Dez Bryant, C.J. Stroud, Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg, David and Nicole Tepper, Dean Spanos, Emily Ratajkowski, David Adelman, Kenny Chesney Jed York, Josh Harris, Meek Mills, Fabolous, French Montana, and Lil Baby just to name a few.

How do you get on the Guest List for this party? I will let yall know when I get find out.

Would you have liked to attend this party?

Usher and Ne-Yo surprised the guests with impromptu musical performances, while Kevin Hart, celebrating his upcoming July 6 birthday, joined Usher on stage for spirited shots of Gran Coramino Tequila.

Check out some photos from the party via IG @michaelrubin