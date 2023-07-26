Skittles Have Lost Their Mind! New Flavor Arrives Next Month

In celebration of National Mustard Day on August 5, Skittles has partnered up with French’s to create their mustard flavor skittle.
A press release describes the candies as having a “tangy mustard flavor” combined with the candy’s “iconic chewy texture” doused in a yellow coloring.
