Skittles Have Lost Their Mind! New Flavor Arrives Next Month

In celebration of National Mustard Day on August 5, Skittles has partnered up with French’s to create their mustard flavor skittle.

A press release describes the candies as having a “tangy mustard flavor” combined with the candy’s “iconic chewy texture” doused in a yellow coloring.

Don’t expect it to see it on store shelves – near the mustard or the candy aisle. People brave enough to try the new flavor can do that at French’s “Mustard Mobile” that’s stopping in three US cities, including Atlanta on July 31, Washington on August 2 and New York on August 5. (There’s a website for exact time and locations.) Fans can also enter an online sweepstakes for a chance to win a package.

Food brands often debut wacky and sometimes gross flavors in hopes that their concoctions go viral on social media. It’s a way to give sales a temporary boost and generate positive media coverage.