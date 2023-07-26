New Discount Bin Store Opens In Raleigh Offering Huge Discounts

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

We all love a good bargain and some extreme discounts!

Products from Target, Costco, and Home Depot are all being sold at a fraction of the regular retail price at a new store in the Triangle.

It’s the hunt for a deal that draws people to discount bins stores, as you never know what each new truckload of goods will bring.

“We buy truckloads of inventory from all the major retailers,” said Terry Thayer with 42 North Liquidators in Raleigh. He said all of the items available are, “Anything from returns to overstock, undeliverables and shelf pulls.”

At 42 North Liquidators, anything on the shelves will be marked down at a minimum of 50% off the retail price.