DURHAM: City Manager Proposing Plans For Bonuses For City Workers

Durham City Manager Wanda Page is offering three new options for city employee bonuses.
As reported by WRAL, the proposal will be presented at the next city council meeting on Thursday, Oct. 5.
Last month, city leaders delayed a decision on bonuses after Page’s initial proposal failed to resonate with workers.
Renewed interest in bonuses came about after a previous strike by sanitation employees and pushes for higher pay from Durham police and fire departments.
Here is what’s being proposed:
- Option 1
- $5,000 bonus for employees making less than $56,650 a year
- $3,500 bonus for employees making between $56,651 and $70,810 a year
- $500 bonus for part-time employees and full-time employees making more than $70,811 a year
- Option 2
- $5,000 bonus for employees making less than $42,480 a year
- $4,000 bonus for employees making between $42,481 and $56,650 a year
- $2,750 bonus for employees making between $56,651 and $84,970 a year
- $500 bonus for employees making more than $84,971 a year
- $1,000 bonus for part-time employees
- Option 3
- $5,000 bonus for employees making less than $42,480 a year
- $3,750 bonus for employees making between $42,481 and $56,650 a year
- $2,500 bonus for employees making between $56,651 and $84,970 a year
- $2,000 bonus for employees making between $84,971 and $106,210 a year
- $500 bonus for employees making more than $106,211 a year
- $1,000 bonus for part-time employees
The cost for these options are between $4.3 million and $4.6 million, coming from the city’s general fund.
City employees asked for $5,000 bonuses for anyone making less than $75,000 a year, $500 bonuses for those making more than $75,000 a year, and $1000 bonuses for part-time workers.
What the employees asked for would cost the city’s general fund $5.7 million.
What’s Next?
Durham City Council would need to select one of the three options that City Manager Page proposed during their October 16 meeting.
If approved, employees will receive the bonuses with their November 3 paychecks.
