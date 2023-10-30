Kodak Black Threatens Ray J With The Fade Over ‘Drink Champs’ Comments

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Kodak Black wasn’t pleased with Ray J’s assessment of his Drink Champs appearance, threatening him via social media Sunday (Oct. 29).

The recent appearance of Kodak Black on the latest episode of the Drink Champs podcast hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, sparked a good amount of commentary on his behavior. It also caused some to express concern, with Ray J being one of the more vocal commenters. “Yo somebody need to grab bro and make sure he good,” Ray J wrote in a now-deleted post on Instagram after the episode aired. “This ain’t the interview Nore. We gotta help this dude. I took him to Trump house and he did the most. They were not happy with the experience bc he had no guidance and respect.” He also directly addressed the influential West Coast figure Wack 100. “Yo [Wack 100] let’s figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self-destruct.”

The words of concern didn’t go over well at all with Kodak Black, who expressed his anger through an Instagram Live session. “Ray J your little a*s is a b*tch, homie” he snapped in the video. “I don’t need your help, p*ssy-a*s n*gga. I’m straight. F*ck wrong with you, homie? Beat your little a*s.” The ”No Flocking” rapper continued to curse out the singer and entrepreneur while walking around a residence, sometimes walking off camera.

“You had nothing to do with that Trump sh*t,” he continued. You had nothing to do with that Trump sh*t. They be hating that p**ssy-ass n*gga. You just want to go viral. You want to go viral on the street. Talking about you took me to Trump house. Who the f*ck you is? Trump got me out of prison, homie. You think I need you to take me to Trump’s [house]?”

The reference to former President Donald Trump stems from a dinner meeting that Ray J had with him in March of this year at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate a year after the rapper was pardoned by Trump. Video footage from that event showed Kodak Black, aka Bill Kahan Kapri, meeting Trump who asked him “How are you” as the two came face to face, even exchanging a fist bump as they briefly spoke. “It was the right thing to do,” Ray told Page Six of the New York Post at the time. “Trump pardoned him.”

