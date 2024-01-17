Check Out The Official Trailer For ‘The Vince Staples Show’

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Vince Staples shouldn’t need an introduction to most readers of this space, considering the potency and ingenuity of his musical career. The Long Beach, Calif. native is now entering a new phase via a new television series, The Vince Staples Show, which will debut next month.

On Wednesday (Jan. 17), Netflix shared the official trailer for The Vince Staples Show, starring Staples in the lead role with Kenya Barris (Black-ish, Girls Trip) as an executive producer.

According to Netflix, the show centers on Staples but it isn’t clear from the early synopsis which version of the rapper and now actor we’re witnessing. What viewers should expect is Staples’ usual deadpan and biting humor and intelligent writing.

In the clip, Staples returns to his home and romantic partner to unwind after a long day. When asked about his travels, Staples neglects to share all of the several zany things that happened to him, including being involved in the middle of a bank robbery and duking it out at the carnival.

Created by Staples, Ian Edelman, and Maurice Williams, the show is said to be a “limited series of satirical tales” so we can expect some over-the-top visuals and storytelling for sure. If you’ve bore witness to a Staples interview, you’ll understand what we mean.

The Vince Staples Show is executive produced by Staples, Kenya Barris for Khalabo Ink Society, Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth, and William Stefan Smith.

The show makes its official debut on Feb. 14, 2024. Check out the trailer below.

Photo: Netflix

