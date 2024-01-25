Justin Timberlake Releases New Music and Video for “Selfish” since 2018

Justin Timberlake has unleashed his latest pop-infused single, “Selfish,” accompanied by a visually captivating music video, released via RCA Records. This new offering, the first taste of solo music from Timberlake since his 2018 Man of the Woods album, features infectious melodies and Timberlake’s signature soulful vocals.
Crafted by a talented team including Timberlake, Louis Bell (Taylor Swift, Post Malone), Cirkut (Maroon 5, The Weeknd), Theron Thomas, and Amy Allen, “Selfish” sets the stage for Timberlake’s upcoming sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, slated for release on March 15th.
The music video, directed by Bradley J. Calder (SZA, Tinashe), offers a raw and honest portrayal of Timberlake as both an artist and an individual. By pulling back the curtain on the production process, the video seamlessly blends the line between performance and reality, bringing the introspectiveness of the song to life.
