Gunna Kicking Off His ‘Bittersweet Tour’ with Flo Milli in May

Gunna’s “Bittersweet Tour,” presented by Live Nation, 300, and YSL and featuring Alabama rapper Flo Milli, is set to kick off on May 4 in Ohio and cover 15 major cities across North America, including Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco, Houston, Boston, Miami, and Orlando, before concluding in Atlanta on June 11. This tour marks Gunna’s first headlining tour in five years, following his previous tour in 2019 for “Drip Or Drown 2.” Fans can sign up for presale tickets before general sales begin on February 23.
Gunna’s tour announcement coincides with the release of his new song “Bittersweet.”
Check out new ‘Bittersweet’ video
Gunna’s Bittersweet Tour Dates w/ Flo Milli: May 4 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center May 6 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
May 8 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
May 10 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
May 12 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
May 16 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
May 18 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
May 21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
May 24 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 25 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
May 28 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
May 29 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles’ Coliseum
June 1 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
June 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic Festival++
June 6 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
June 9 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
June 11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
++ festival date (without Flo Milli)
