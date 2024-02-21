Gunna Kicking Off His ‘Bittersweet Tour’ with Flo Milli in May

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Gunna’s “Bittersweet Tour,” presented by Live Nation, 300, and YSL and featuring Alabama rapper Flo Milli, is set to kick off on May 4 in Ohio and cover 15 major cities across North America, including Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco, Houston, Boston, Miami, and Orlando, before concluding in Atlanta on June 11. This tour marks Gunna’s first headlining tour in five years, following his previous tour in 2019 for “Drip Or Drown 2.” Fans can sign up for presale tickets before general sales begin on February 23.

Gunna’s tour announcement coincides with the release of his new song “Bittersweet.”

Check out new ‘Bittersweet’ video

Gunna’s Bittersweet Tour Dates w/ Flo Milli: May 4 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center May 6 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

May 8 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

May 10 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

May 12 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

May 16 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

May 18 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

May 24 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 25 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

May 28 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

May 29 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles’ Coliseum

June 1 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic Festival++

June 6 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

June 9 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

June 11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

++ festival date (without Flo Milli)