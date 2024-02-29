Listen Live
Justice Smith Starring In New Movie ’I Saw The TV Glow’

Published on February 29, 2024

Justice Smith takes centerstage in ‘I Saw The TV Glow’ alongside Brigette Lundy-Paine.

The A24 movie, crafted by Jane Schoenbrun, follows the journey of two teenage misfits who form a connection through their mutual passion for a chilling TV series. Following the abrupt and mysterious termination of the show, the pair soon uncovers the uncertain boundary between reality and the world of televised fantasy.

