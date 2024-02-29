Justice Smith Starring In New Movie ’I Saw The TV Glow’

Justice Smith takes centerstage in ‘I Saw The TV Glow’ alongside Brigette Lundy-Paine.
The A24 movie, crafted by Jane Schoenbrun, follows the journey of two teenage misfits who form a connection through their mutual passion for a chilling TV series. Following the abrupt and mysterious termination of the show, the pair soon uncovers the uncertain boundary between reality and the world of televised fantasy.
