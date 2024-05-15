Listen Live
Reality TV Stars

Clay Gravesande’s Mother Margarita Gracefully Reads Her Son And Celina Powell On The Devils Antics

Clay Gravesande's mother Margarita took to Instagram to address her son dating Celina Powell and read them for filth using the good Lord's word.

Published on May 15, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Love Is Blind Season 6 Images of Clay Gravesande and Amber Desiree Smith

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

We knew we loved Clay Gravesande’s mother Margarita when we watched her unleash a destructive verbal lashing without so much as raising her voice above a whisper on the season finale of Love Is Blind. Margarita has been nothing but a woman of class and faith and she’s once again proving how graceful she is in response to her son Clay dating hip-hop groupie Celina Powell.

In case you missed it, or tried to avoid it at all costs, Love Is Blind star Clay and OnlyFans model Celina Powell had social media in shambles after announcing they’re an item or whatever. TikTok clips of Celina and shirtless Clay have gone viral. Margarita found herself having to address her son’s escapade. She shared a message on Instastories calling out anyone sending her explicit videos and called her son home to Jesus.

“First, my #1 rule for folks following me on social media. Don’t send me any inappropriate videos…” she wrote. “Second, I didn’t know who CP was until everyone started sending me her Youtube information [throwing up emoji] it’s very interesting that some men will lose everything thinking that the apple is good but its a forbidden choice (do better). The deceiver uses old tricks to attack and destroy.”

Living up to her classless reputation, Celina Powell clapped back at Mama Margarita by posting a clip of her sitting in her car blasting 2 Pac’s Hit Em’ Up. Particularly the verse when he raps, “f*ck you and your motherf*cking mama.” Yeah, she went there.

Clay also responded to his mother, seemingly taking heed to her evangelistic message. He reposted her message with the caption, “Heard you mom. My apologies.”

We’ve been on standby waiting to hear what Amber “AD” Desiree has to say, but we have a feeling she will rise above all this mess. Sis is getting her nails done and minding her business.

RELATED STORIES:

‘Love Is Blind’ Star Clay Gravesande And Celina Powell Prove Clout-Chasing Is At An All-Time High

Clay Gravesande’s Mother, Margarita, Was The Hero Of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6

Clay Gravesande’s Mother Margarita Gracefully Reads Her Son And Celina Powell On The Devils Antics  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

RELATED TAGS

Celina Powell Clay Gravesande Love Is Blind mom read for filth

More from K97.5
Trending
News

Drizzy Done: Drake Seems To Have Given Up Battling Kendrick Lamar & Everyone Else

Reality TV Stars

‘Love Is Blind’ Star Clay Gravesande And Celina Powell Prove Clout-Chasing Is At An All-Time High

TikTok Happenings
Lifestyle

Dad Goes Viral After Fighting the Father of His Daughter’s Bully

Global Citizen Festival, Central Park, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2016
Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Lands #1 Record On Billboard Hot 100 With “Not Like Us”

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show 15 items
Photos

15 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty Over The Years

Graduates Holding Diplomas
Local

Graduations Happening in the Triangle: Times, Dates and More

Entertainment

Deal-breakers, Diss Tracks & Skipping Showers ft. Guest Hosts B. Simone & Ernestine Morrison

10 items
Entertainment

Jaleel White’s Wedding (And Wife!) Cause Not-So-Surprising Frenzy On Social Media

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close