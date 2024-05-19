Listen Live
Rich Homie Quan Called To Testify At Young Thug’s RICO Trial

The Rich Gang reunion we never wanted.

Published on May 19, 2024

Another familiar face is about to make an appearance at Young Thug’s RICO trial. Rich Homie Quan has been called to testify.

 

As reported by HipHopDX the former Rich Gang member will see his former collaborator in person in court. According to the X, formerly known as Twitter, account @ThuggerDaily, a fan account that provides daily updates on Young Thug, Rich Homie Quan has been formally subpoenaed by the State of Georgia to testify. “He is expected to take the stand in the upcoming few weeks. Just to be clear – this does NOT mean he cooperated or will cooperate” the caption read. The post also included a screenshot of the subpoena which reads confirms the Lieutenant Investigator’s serving of Dequantes Lamar, Rich Homie Quan’s government name.

This subpoena should not be taken as a sign that Rich Homie Quan will be taking the stand against Young Thug. A subpoena is simply a written order that requires an individual to appear before a court during a legal proceeding. The two previously collaborated during their run at Cash Money Records with their biggest being “Lifestyle”. Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug would go their separate ways but Quan has always spoken highly on Thug.

In an interview with VladTV he revealed those were some of the best years of his life. “Even now I don’t have no bad blood with [Young] Thug or Bird [Man]. We were all in a great place in our life and that’s what it is about. At any time we can press play and do it again” he said.

It is unclear when Rich Homie Quan will testify.

rich homie quan RICO trial young thug

