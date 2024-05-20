You Care: Is Bennifer A Wrap, Again?? Jennifer Lopez Spent Mother’s Day Alone

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Could Jennifer Lopez be on her way to a fourth divorce in her illustrious love life? We don’t know but it seems like her marriage to Ben Affleck might be on the rocks if recent reports that the two superstars are living separate lives are to be believed.

According to People, J. Lo and Benny boy have been having marital problems for quite some time and the most recent example of the two not getting along came on Mother’s Day when apparently Jenny from the block spent the holiday away from her Oscar winning hubby. Though it seemed like the two were meant to be together when they rekindled their love a few years ago and tied the knot in 2022, it seems like it’s once again falling apart like it’s 2004.

People reports:

Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51, have been residing apart from each other since Lopez returned to Los Angeles from New York City. She had been busy in New York City filming her movie Kiss of the Spider Woman, promoting her next movie Atlas, and co-chairing the 2024 Met Gala, which Affleck went absent from.

Affleck, meanwhile, has been filming a sequel to his 2016 movie The Accountant in Los Angeles in recent weeks and was most recently seen solo at Netflix’s May 5 live Roast of Tom Brady.

Lopez, who shares her 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, shared two Instagram posts on Mother’s Day noting her relationship with her kids and her own mom Guadalupe “Lupe” Rodríguez.

After the two collaborated on that hilarious Dunkin Donuts commercial we really thought they were in a good place in their marriage. We guess not.

Though the two haven’t been spending much quality time together, the “D” word (Divorce) has yet to be muttered but the way things are looking, it feels like it’s only a matter of time before Jennifer Lopez is back on the market and has a gang of men sliding in her DM’s. Yes, she’s 54-years-old but still looks amazing, so y’all already know her DM’s are going to get flooded.

What do y’all think about Bennifer possibly going to a second split-up in the span of 20 years? Let us know in the comments section below.

