Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Amanda Seales Keeps It 100 With RoyalTea on Career & Mental Health

| 05.24.24
Dismiss

As a multi-hyphenate entertainer, activist and certified truth teller, Amanda Seales definitely keeps it 100 on just about everything! Her outspokenness has made her tons of fans (and a few haters too, but hey, it comes with the territory). With the craziness that’s going on in the world, you can always count on Amanda to give it to us straight.

This talented sista blessed the K975 studios with her presence before hitting the stage at Goodnights Comedy Club for the latest stop in her “Unlikable” Comedy Tour. She chats with RoyalTea about her career and how she manages to protect her peace in the midst of the negative vibes the world offers. Trust us, this is a must-watch!

And, of course, to cop your tickets to check her out at Goodnights, click here. 

RELATED TAGS

Amanda Seales comedy interviews mental health

More from K97.5
Trending
10 items
Entertainment

Diddy Is Done: Alleged Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival 2023
Local

City of Durham Investigating Bimbé Festival Headliner Issue

50 Cent Hosts Party at The Hard Rock
Entertainment

50 Cent’s “Diddy Do It?” Documentary Sold To Netflix

Celebrity

Cassie Breaks Her Silence To Thank Supporters Amid The Release Of Diddy Assault Footage

7 items
News

7 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology

News

Videos Of LaMelo Ball Running Red Lights Go Viral After Lawsuit Claims NBA Star Drove Young Fan’s Foot

News

Diddy’s Drug Mule Cuts A Deal With Feds To Avoid Jail Time

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close