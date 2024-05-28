Listen Live
Food & Drink

Free Smoothie from Tropical Smoothie for National Flip-Flop Day

Published on May 28, 2024

Very Beery Super Smoothie

Source: menshealth.com / http://www.menshealth.com

Tropical Smoothie Cafe invites guests to kick off summer with a free smoothie on National Flip Flop Day.

On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, from 2 to 7 p.m., guests wearing flip flops at any participating Tropical Smoothie Cafe location will be rewarded with a complimentary 12 oz. Island Punch Smoothie.

The limited-time Island Punch Smoothie is a gateway to Tropic Time, with summer fruit flavors, including peach, guava, passion fruit, mango, and pineapple.

Alongside the Island Punch Smoothie, the cafe reintroduces two summer classics:

  • Mango Berry Cosmo Smoothie: A delightful fusion of mango, strawberries, cranberries, and lime.
  • Watermelon Mojito Smoothie: A refreshing blend of watermelon, mint, and strawberries.

