Free Smoothie from Tropical Smoothie for National Flip-Flop Day

Tropical Smoothie Cafe invites guests to kick off summer with a free smoothie on National Flip Flop Day.

On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, from 2 to 7 p.m., guests wearing flip flops at any participating Tropical Smoothie Cafe location will be rewarded with a complimentary 12 oz. Island Punch Smoothie.

The limited-time Island Punch Smoothie is a gateway to Tropic Time, with summer fruit flavors, including peach, guava, passion fruit, mango, and pineapple.

Alongside the Island Punch Smoothie, the cafe reintroduces two summer classics: