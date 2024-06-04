Spotify users, make sure you save your coins because the streaming service is increasing its prices for the 2nd year in a row.
As reported by ABC11 (via CNN newswire), Spotify’s US subscribers will see a $1 increase for its ad-free premium plan, going from $10.99 a month to $11.99 a month. This marks a 20% increase over the past two years.
The audio service claims that it’s increasing the prices “to continue to invest in and innovate on our product features and bring users the best experience.”
Spotify is also raising the prices of its other tiers. The monthly cost of its “Duo” plan (premium plan for two users) will go up to $16.99 (a $2 increase), while its family plan will go up to $19.99 (a $3 increase).
The new prices will go into effect in July.
RELATED:
- Prepare To Pay More For Spotify…Again
- Nicki Minaj Celebrates Historic Numbers Of “Big Foot” On YouTube
- The Weekend Breaks Yet Another Spotify Streaming Record
- Latto Breaks Spotify Record With 15.9 Million Streams
-
Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam While On Instagram Live
-
Marian Robinson, Mother of Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Passes Away
-
REPORT: Feds Prepping To Bring Sean "Diddy" Combs' Accusers Before A Grand Jury
-
Cassie Breaks Her Silence To Thank Supporters Amid The Release Of Diddy Assault Footage
-
50 Cent's "Diddy Do It?" Documentary Sold To Netflix
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
BMM: Did You Know These Legendary Black Artists Are From North Carolina?
-
Fayetteville State University Employees Under Investigation For Misusing Credit Cards