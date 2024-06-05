Myrtle Beach Tops List of Most Moved-To Cities in 2024

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has been named the most moved-to city in 2024, sharing the top spot with Wilmington, North Carolina, in a report by PODS, a moving and storage company.

PODS observed a growing trend of Americans relocating to Southern states. “We’re seeing more people move to the Southern Appalachian region, which includes states like North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama,” PODS noted. The Carolinas are particularly popular due to their “low cost of living, access to the outdoors, and a solid quality of life.”

Here are the 10 U.S. cities with the most move-ins in 2024:

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (spot shared with Wilmington, North Carolina) Ocala, Florida Houston, Texas Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina Charlotte, North Carolina Raleigh, North Carolina Phoenix, Arizona Knoxville, Tennessee Jacksonville, Florida Asheville, North Carolina

