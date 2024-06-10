Ride With Remedy Freestyles: The Reintroduction of BLK November

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

We are back with another showcase of local talent with DJ Remedy and his freestyle series. Next up, we have Blk November, hailing from Charlotte. Formerly known as “Murda Man,” the rapper/singer discusses the importance of being authentic, the various influences in his music, and what he has learned from the experiences of his life. He also delivers two very different freestyles that puts his versatility on full display!

Check out the video for his latest single, “Dukes of Hazzard,” ft. Gmack The Bandman