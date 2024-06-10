Ride With Remedy Freestyles: The Reintroduction of BLK November

We are back with another showcase of local talent with DJ Remedy and his freestyle series. Next up, we have Blk November, hailing from Charlotte. Formerly known as “Murda Man,” the rapper/singer discusses the importance of being authentic, the various influences in his music, and what he has learned from the experiences of his life. He also delivers two very different freestyles that puts his versatility on full display!
Check out the video for his latest single, “Dukes of Hazzard,” ft. Gmack The Bandman
-
The-Dream Accused of Rape & Sexual Battery In New Lawsuit
-
'Boy Meets World' Alum Trina McGee Announces Pregnancy at 54
-
First The Fat Boys: JT & Yung Miami Part Ways, City Girls No More As X Pours Out Some Rosé
-
Marian Robinson, Mother of Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Passes Away
-
REPORT: Feds Prepping To Bring Sean "Diddy" Combs' Accusers Before A Grand Jury
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
BMM: Did You Know These Legendary Black Artists Are From North Carolina?
-
Fayetteville State University Employees Under Investigation For Misusing Credit Cards