Here is What’s Closed on Juneteenth

Juneteenth is tomorrow and more employers are observing the holiday.

Here are some establishments you can expect to be closed in honor of the holiday:

Postal services

The United States Post Office will be closed and won’t deliver mail on Wednesday.

UPS locations will be open and pickup and delivery services will be available. FedEx will also be operating as normal.

Financial services

Most major banks like Bank of America, TD Bank, Chase, and Wells Fargo will be closed.

Online banking services and ATMs will be available for use.

Schools and government agencies

Federal offices and schools will also be closed on Juneteenth.

Most retailers including Target will be open tomorrow. Be sure to call and check ahead of time.

