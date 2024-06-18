Here is What’s Closed on Juneteenth

Juneteenth is tomorrow and more employers are observing the holiday.
Here are some establishments you can expect to be closed in honor of the holiday:
Postal services
The United States Post Office will be closed and won’t deliver mail on Wednesday.
UPS locations will be open and pickup and delivery services will be available. FedEx will also be operating as normal.
Financial services
Most major banks like Bank of America, TD Bank, Chase, and Wells Fargo will be closed.
Online banking services and ATMs will be available for use.
Schools and government agencies
Federal offices and schools will also be closed on Juneteenth.
Most retailers including Target will be open tomorrow. Be sure to call and check ahead of time.
-
Boo'd Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum
-
First The Fat Boys: JT & Yung Miami Part Ways, City Girls No More As X Pours Out Some Rosé
-
'Boy Meets World' Alum Trina McGee Announces Pregnancy at 54
-
Sexyy Red Arrested For NJ Airport Brawl Prior To WWE Appearance
-
Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26
-
Malcolm-Jamal Warner Revealed He No Longer Listens To J. Cole Over N-Word Use
-
Apple Chill Car and Bike Show
-
Tory Lanez Is Getting Divorced While Behind Bars