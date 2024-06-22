Listen Live
Celebrity

Get ‘Em, Sexyy! Sexyy Red Shows Off Her ‘Down To There’ Natural Hair

One thing is for sure—Sexyy Red will forever know how to floss, cause a stir, and make a statement.

Published on June 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Sexyy Red is known for many things—bold lyrics, an unapologetic attitude, and a signature style. And now we must add another accolade to her list: long, beautiful natural hair.

Get ‘Em, Sexyy!  

On June 21, the St. Louis rapper showed off her natural scalp, edges, and inches on Instagram. The hair update is exciting for many fans who follow the rapper’s hair journey and remember her big chop in August 2023.

RELATED: Sexyy Red Shows Off Her Natural Hair + More Celebrities Who’ve Shared Their Natural Hair Journey

Sexyy Red’s stylist jokingly offers fans $1,000 to find tracks in the raptress’ hair.

In her new reel, Sexyy Red’s down-to-there hair is gleaming with a healthy sheen, her edges cut, and her natural dark luster. Jayden Torres, the femcee’s hairstylist, helps capture the clip.

Sexyy Red, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry, confidently flips her fresh hairstyle in the social media capture. Each flip seems aimed at naysayers and internet trolls who doubt her length.

“Now get the middle …. Because they said there was a track right there. They said there was a track,” Sexyy Red said while sectioning off her hair in the camera.

“What tracks? What tape-ins? Where?” jokes her stylist. “$1,000 for the first person to find a track.”

Sexyy Red ends the reel, saying, “Oh, okay,” as she finds no tracks and coyly captures her post, “You carpet hair beanie neck haux could never 😉.”

Sexyy Red’s natural hair post causes mixed reactions.

The post has received many comments, emojis, shares, and reactions. Nearly 180,000 fans have liked Sexyy Red’s reel, and more than 5,000 have commented. While many applaud the “Pound Town” rapper for rocking her natural tresses with emojis and positive messages, some disagree with the caption and use of the term “carpet hair.”

One commenter’s post sums up feelings nicely: “You can show us your hair without being antiblack bookie.” Another wrote, “Your hair is pretty, no doubt, but I’m not feeling the ‘carpet hair’ comment.”

The rapper hasn’t responded to comments, but one thing is for sure—Sexyy Red will forever know how to floss, cause a stir, and make a statement.

RELATED

Sexyy Red Arrested For Disorderly Conduct After Airport Brawl

Happy Birthday, Sexyy Red! The Rapper Gets A New Expensive Whip For Her 26th Birthday

Get ‘Em, Sexyy! Sexyy Red Shows Off Her ‘Down To There’ Natural Hair  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

RELATED TAGS

natural hair Sexyy Red

More from K97.5
Trending
Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show 12 items
Entertainment

Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum

Black Music Month K975
Recording Artists

Toosii Takes on the Hot Seat with Brian Dawson and RoyalTea

15 items
Entertainment

Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26

13 items
News

Fake Designer Wear Connoisseur, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison, X Says His Mentor Mayor Eric Adams Is Next

Wild N Out With Nick Cannon 11 items
Radio One Exclusives

Twitter Reacts To The Leaked #HitmanHolla & Cinnamon Alleged Sexcapade

8 items
Local

BMM: Did You Know These Legendary Black Artists Are From North Carolina?

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show 15 items
Photos

15 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty Over The Years

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals
Showtime Says

Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape And Nudes Have Leaked (WHOA)

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close