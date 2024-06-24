Listen Live
News

Killer Mike Blessed With The Inaugural Rico Wade Game Changer Award At Birthday Bash

Killer Mike's been on a roll with the well-deserved awards as of late...

Published on June 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The adulations for Killer Mike just keep on coming as the Grammy Award winning rapper continues to add new hardware to his trophy case with the latest honors coming straight out The A.

 

This past Saturday (June 22) the Michael rapper became the very first recipient of the inaugural Rico Wade Game Changer Award and was bestowed with the honor during Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash concert in his hometown of Atlanta, GA. After taking the stage along with a few members of his Dungeon Family, Killer Mike was presented with the award for his contributions to the Hip-Hop community in Atlanta and needless to say, the man was blown away by the surprise decoration.

Killer Mike was blessed with the award by Rico Wade’s mother, Beatrice Wade, and his sons Rico Jr. and Ryder. Also on hand to present the award were the surviving members of Organized Noize Productions, Ray Murray and Sleepy Brown.

“I just wanna tell Atlanta this: y’all ain’t gotta wish to be nobody else. Who y’all are is the absolute shit,” said Killer Mike. “I don’t give a damn where in the world you at, there’s no place for Black people like Atlanta. There’s no place with this much opportunity, this much love, this many chances to do it. And I wanna thank the woman who raised Rico Wade, his mama.”

In an effort to keep Rico Wade’s legacy alive (Wade passed away this past April), Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the launch of the Rico Wade Music Executive Training Program during Wade’s funeral service this past April.

Check out video of the presentation of the award below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Killer Mike Blessed With The Inaugural Rico Wade Game Changer Award At Birthday Bash  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

RELATED TAGS

Birthday Bash 2024 Killer Mike rico wade

More from K97.5
Trending
Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show 12 items
Entertainment

Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum

Entertainment

G Herbo and Angel Reese Spotted Together

Black Music Month K975
Recording Artists

Toosii Takes on the Hot Seat with Brian Dawson and RoyalTea

63 items
Entertainment

Latto Makes History At Birthday Bash ATL 2024! [Photos]

15 items
Entertainment

Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26

13 items
News

Fake Designer Wear Connoisseur, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison, X Says His Mentor Mayor Eric Adams Is Next

Wild N Out With Nick Cannon 11 items
Radio One Exclusives

Twitter Reacts To The Leaked #HitmanHolla & Cinnamon Alleged Sexcapade

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show 15 items
Photos

15 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty Over The Years

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close