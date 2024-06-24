Listen Live
Black Music Month: Gav Beats on Producing for Beyoncé and Power

| 06.24.24
Black Music Month K975

Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital

June is Black Music Month! In honor of Black Music Month, we spotlight Gav Beats, a distinguished producer from Greensboro, North Carolina. Known for his soulful and dynamic production style, Gav Beats has an impressive portfolio that includes work with industry titans such as Beyoncé, Lil Duval, and Charlamagne Tha God. His talents have also extended to popular television shows like The Chi, Raising Kanan, Power, and BMF.

Gav Beats’ journey in music production began in Greensboro, where he has been a resident for over 20 years. His roots and upbringing have significantly influenced his music, allowing him to intertwine nostalgia with contemporary sounds. This unique blend has made him a sought-after producer in both the music and television industries.

As we celebrate Black Music Month, Gav Beats stands out not only for his contributions to music but also for his dedication to evolving and celebrating Black culture through his work.

