Black Music Month: DJ N.A.B.S Shares Iconic Music Legacy

In celebration of Black Music Month, Durham’s own DJ Nabs shared his remarkable career journey and insights into the music industry. Honored as Durham’s 2024 Homegrown Hero, DJ Nabs has an illustrious career that began in his hometown, where he started deejaying in 1984 as DJ Nabisco Disco in the Walltown Community.

DJ Nabs, a graduate of Durham High School (now Durham School of the Arts), served as Student Body President and Drum Major for the Marching Bulldogs. His breakthrough came in 1992 with the remix of the hit single “Tennessee” by Arrested Development. That same year, he made history as the first hip-hop DJ to tour with Michael Jackson, performing as the opening act with rap duo Kris Kross.

DJ Nabs discussed his experiences, challenges, and successes in the music industry, as well as his involvement in projects like the Freaknik Documentary on Hulu. This interview was an opportunity to hear from a pioneer in the hip-hop world and celebrate Black artists’ contributions to the music industry.

Check it out!