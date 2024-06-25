Black Music Month: Queen Izzy on Deb’s House and Being an International Artist

Queen Izzy, a rising star from Raleigh, North Carolina, with Nigerian roots, is making waves this Black Music Month. With a unique blend of American and African influences, Izzy’s versatile style of Afrotrap aims to bridge the gap between the two cultures.

She is currently featured on the hit show “Deb’s House,” where legendary music mogul Deb Antney mentors eight female artists, Izzy is showcasing her raw talent and resilience. Under the scrutiny of industry heavyweights like L. Londell McMillan from The Source magazine and TT Torrez from Hot 97, Izzy is proving that she has what it takes to become a hip-hop superstar.

Fans can look forward to her upcoming album, which promises to further cement her place in the music world.

Keep an eye on Queen Izzy as she continues to break barriers and bring cultures together through her music.

Check it out!