Listen Live
Desktop banner image

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
HomeMusic

Black Music Month: Queen Izzy on Deb’s House and Being an International Artist

| 06.25.24
Dismiss
K975 Black Music Month - Queen Izzy

Source: R1 Digital / R1 Digital

Queen Izzy, a rising star from Raleigh, North Carolina, with Nigerian roots, is making waves this Black Music Month. With a unique blend of American and African influences, Izzy’s versatile style of Afrotrap aims to bridge the gap between the two cultures.

She is currently featured on the hit show “Deb’s House,” where legendary music mogul Deb Antney mentors eight female artists, Izzy is showcasing her raw talent and resilience. Under the scrutiny of industry heavyweights like L. Londell McMillan from The Source magazine and TT Torrez from Hot 97, Izzy is proving that she has what it takes to become a hip-hop superstar.

Fans can look forward to her upcoming album, which promises to further cement her place in the music world.

Keep an eye on Queen Izzy as she continues to break barriers and bring cultures together through her music.

Check it out!

RELATED TAGS

Black Music Black Music Month

More from K97.5
Trending
Entertainment

G Herbo and Angel Reese Spotted Together

Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show 12 items
Entertainment

Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum

63 items
Entertainment

Latto Makes History At Birthday Bash ATL 2024! [Photos]

Black Music Month K975
Recording Artists

Toosii Takes on the Hot Seat with Brian Dawson and RoyalTea

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show 15 items
Photos

15 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty Over The Years

15 items
Entertainment

Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26

TikTok Happenings
Lifestyle

Dad Goes Viral After Fighting the Father of His Daughter’s Bully

8 items
Local

BMM: Did You Know These Legendary Black Artists Are From North Carolina?

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close