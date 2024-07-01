Listen Live
News

[VIDEO] Shannon Sharpe Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Sexually Explicit Joke

Published on July 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 RenderATL Tech Conference

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

It takes a big person to admit when they were wrong, especially on a huge platform like Club Shay Shay. Fortunately, Shannon Sharpe isn’t above admitting his mistakes, and on Monday (July 1) the popular athlete turned media personality did just that in a clip featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

RELATED: Rick Ross Physically Attacked By Drake Fans in Toronto

RELATED: Shaq Now Has A Diss Record Aimed at Shannon Sharpe

He apologized to Megan for a 2023 episode of “Nightcap” with co-host Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, during which Sharpe went into explicit detail of what he’d like to do to the Grammy-winning artist.

“I’d have her stretched out like quarter to three,” Sharpe said. “I do it three ways, Ocho: deep, hard and continuously … I’d have her opening up like saloon doors.”

Of course, the 56-year-old analyst got his fair share of pushback following the colorful remarks, and during today’s apology, the acknowledged that he could have been much better with his words.

Check out the apology clip below.

[VIDEO] Shannon Sharpe Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Sexually Explicit Joke  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

RELATED TAGS

Club Shay Shay megan thee stallion Shannon Sharpe

More from K97.5
Trending
Entertainment

G Herbo and Angel Reese Spotted Together

XXL Best Tracks 11 items
Music

The Best Tracks From XXL’s 2024 Freshman Class

BOXXER Fight Night Cardiff Press Conference
Obituaries

Roy Jones Jr. Mourns The Loss of His Son, DeAndre, From Suicide

TikTok Happenings
Lifestyle

Dad Goes Viral After Fighting the Father of His Daughter’s Bully

K975 - Black Music Month
Music

Black Music Month: Derty Den from Small Town to the Music Scene

Black Music Month K975
Music

Black Music Month: An Exclusive Interview with J. Manifest

34 items
Entertainment

The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards

63 items
Entertainment

Latto Makes History At Birthday Bash ATL 2024! [Photos]

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close