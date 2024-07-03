Listen Live
Local

Need Moves for the 4th of July? Here are Events in the Triangle

Published on July 3, 2024

Fourth of July

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Independence Day celebrations are lighting up North Carolina and the Triangle area with various events. Here’s a guide to help you join in on the festivities:

MORRISVILLE

  • Wednesday, July 3: Celebrate at the ‘Red, White and BOOM!’ event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Cedar Fork District Park, 228 Aviation Parkway. Enjoy live music from Adam Lee Decker and Sayer McShane, food trucks, carnival games, and inflatables. Carnival game tickets are $1 each. For more details, click on Red, White & Boom.
  • Traffic Alert: Aviation Parkway will be closed from 9:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.

WAKE FOREST

  • Wednesday, July 3: The 2024 Fireworks Spectacular at Heritage High School, 1150 Forestville Road. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

GARNER

  • Wednesday, July 3: Garner’s Independence Celebration at Lake Benson Park, featuring food vendors, tours, music, and fireworks. Gates open at 5 p.m., and parking onsite is free on a first-come basis.

RALEIGH

  • Thursday, July 4: Raleigh and ABC11 present the Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks for the third year. Gates open at 6 p.m., and fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Enjoy a food truck court with 40 trucks. No parking at Dix Park; free parking is available at downtown decks and NC State Centennial Campus. Free shuttles from Moore Square Park begin at 5:30 p.m., dropping off at Centennial Parkway/Blair Drive, a 5-minute walk to the event.

DURHAM

  • Thursday, July 4: Durham Parks and Recreation and the Durham Bulls host post-game fireworks. The Durham Bulls game against the Norfolk Tides starts at 6:35 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE

  • Thursday, July 4: Enjoy the Independence Concert & Fireworks at Festival Park, hosted by the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra, the City of Fayetteville, and Fayetteville PWC. Gates open at 6 p.m., with performances starting at 7:15 p.m. Fireworks follow the concerts.

CARY

  • Thursday, July 4: Cary’s July 4th Celebration at Koka Booth Amphitheatre features the Cary Town Band at 4:30 p.m. and the North Carolina Symphony at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy kids’ activities, food, and a live parachuting demonstration by the NC Veterans Corps. Fireworks follow the concert at 9:25 p.m.

CHAPEL HILL

  • Thursday, July 4: Fireworks can be viewed from Southern Community Park. Event parking opens at 7 p.m., with the display starting at 9 p.m. Bring blankets and chairs for comfort.

ROLESVILLE

  • Thursday, July 4: Fireworks celebration at Redford Place Park begins at 5 p.m., with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

WILSON

  • Thursday, July 4: Gates open at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds for their fireworks show starting at 9 p.m.

HOLLY SPRINGS

  • Friday, July 5: Independence Day Celebration at Sugg Farm at Bass Lake Park. Enjoy live music, food trucks, games, and more starting at 6 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Celebrate safely and enjoy the festivities!

Read more here. 

