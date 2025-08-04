Raleighwood Fest To Feature NC Artists With Jordan Ward to Headline

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

This year’s Raleighwood Music Festival is keeping up with its high demand and is expected to be full of phenomenal music and great vibes the weekend of Labor Day, showcasing alternative R&B, hip-hop artists and independent artists, many of them with roots right here in North Carolina.

The Raleighwood Festival is taking place on August 30 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Private Grounds on 4118 Old Poole Road.

This year’s festival features a cast of phenomenal artists straight from the NC area who went on to make strong careers in music and have reached global acclaim. These artists include Curtis Waters, Western Estate and Hometown Heroes.

The music festival is also being headlined by R&B singer, songwriter and dancer Jordan Ward.

Event organizers for Raleighwood Fest said that this year, they are focusing on bringing a platform highlighting new artists in the state while also showcasing popular musical legends.

“This year’s cast of artists and DJs balances platforming new and upcoming creatives in the city while bringing out seasoned vets from North Carolina who have garnered vast fanbases online and in person alike,” event organizers said in a press release. “We also wanted to take the time to celebrate and give flowers to legends that have built the infrastructure for this new scene to prosper.”

Raleighwood this year has expanded to an outdoor venue with the capacity to hold up to 400 to 5,000 attendees. While increasing the capacity, organizers said that their focus is also on leveling the overall festival experience from sound quality and production to staging and overall amenities.

The festival will also showcase other local community creatives. These include local vendors, food trucks, and arts and crafts, all hosted by members and organizations in the North Carolina community.

“With the annual Dreamville Festival coming to an end, the city still parties on and continues to celebrate and grow within our music and arts scene; which we are so excited to carry the torch forward in highlighting for decades to come.” Raleighwood festival organizers said.

Here is a full list of amazing artists and their set times at the Raleighwood Festival:

1:00 p.m. — Khalil Nasim

1:20 p.m. — Nia J

1:40 p.m. — Gic0e

2:00 p.m. — Cardigan

2:20 p.m. — JustoMobbin

2:40 p.m. —Zack Cokas

3:00 p.m. — Ace Henderson

3:20 p.m. — BeMyFiasco

3:45 p.m. — Flower in Bloom

4:10 p.m. —Angelo Mota

4:35 p.m. — Biking With Francis

5:00 p.m. — Trent Josiah

5:20 p.m. — leroy

5:40 p.m. — Reuben Vincent

6:00 p.m. — Cyanca

6:25 p.m. —Sonny Miles

6:55 p.m. — Maasho

7:20 p.m. — BigBabyGucci

7:45 p.m. — Curtis Waters

8:15 p.m. — LesTheGenius

8:50 p.m. — Hometeam

9:25 p.m. — Marco Luka

9:50 p.m. — Weston Estate

10:15 p.m. — DJ Ricky Ricardo

10:30 p.m. — Jordan Ward

For more information on the Raleighwood Festival or to purchase tickets, click here.