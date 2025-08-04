It’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day: Here’s a Recipe

Today is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Whether you like yours chewy, crunchy, or somewhere in between, today is the perfect excuse to cheat your diet.

To celebrate, here’s a classic chocolate chip cookie recipe that’s easy, satisfying, and guaranteed to fill your kitchen with that fresh-baked cookie smell we all love.



Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar, packed

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

Optional: 1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans



Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or lightly grease it.

your oven to 375°F (190°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or lightly grease it. In a large bowl, cream the butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until smooth and fluffy.

until smooth and fluffy. Beat in the eggs and vanilla extract until fully combined.

until fully combined. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt . Gradually add the dry ingredients into the wet mixture.

. Gradually add the dry ingredients into the wet mixture. Fold in the chocolate chips (and nuts, if using).

(and nuts, if using). Drop rounded tablespoons of dough onto the prepared baking sheet, spacing them about 2 inches apart.

Bake for 9–11 minutes , or until the edges are golden brown and the centers look just set.

, or until the edges are golden brown and the centers look just set. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 2 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely — or enjoy warm with a cold glass of milk!

Cookie Day Bonus Tips:

Want extra gooey cookies? Chill the dough for 30 minutes before baking.



Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!