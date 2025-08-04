It’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day: Here’s a Recipe
Today is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Whether you like yours chewy, crunchy, or somewhere in between, today is the perfect excuse to cheat your diet.
To celebrate, here’s a classic chocolate chip cookie recipe that’s easy, satisfying, and guaranteed to fill your kitchen with that fresh-baked cookie smell we all love.
Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 3/4 cup brown sugar, packed
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
- Optional: 1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or lightly grease it.
- In a large bowl, cream the butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until smooth and fluffy.
- Beat in the eggs and vanilla extract until fully combined.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Gradually add the dry ingredients into the wet mixture.
- Fold in the chocolate chips (and nuts, if using).
- Drop rounded tablespoons of dough onto the prepared baking sheet, spacing them about 2 inches apart.
- Bake for 9–11 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown and the centers look just set.
- Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 2 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely — or enjoy warm with a cold glass of milk!
Cookie Day Bonus Tips:
Want extra gooey cookies? Chill the dough for 30 minutes before baking.
Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!