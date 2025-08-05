Events For Seniors In Rolesville

Source: Jon Feingersh Photography / Getty

As Rolesville continues to expand and develop into a resourceful and unified community, our goal is to curate a space livable for people of all ages including the senior community. The Town of Rolesville stands ready to assist its seniors in a multitude of ways and assure that everyone is not only seen but heard and looked after.

Upcoming events for seniors

Gold Years Expo: National Senior Citizen Day Tribute

Date: August 20, 2025

Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: Rolesville Baptist Church

Description: Join us for the Golden Years Expo, a special event honoring National Senior Citizen Day. This free community gathering offers a wonderful opportunity to connect with local vendors, hear from engaging guest speakers, and learn about services and resources tailored for seniors. Light refreshments will be served, and attendees can enjoy a welcoming atmosphere designed for education, connection, and celebration.

Senior Trip to Carolina Premium Outlets

Date: September 13, 2025

Time: Meet at Rolesville Community Center at 9 a.m.

Senior Trip to the North Carolina State Fair

Date: October 21, 2025

Time: Meet at Rolesville Community Center at 9 a.m.

Senior Trip to the Biltmore in Asheville

Date: November 4, 2025

Time: Meet at Rolesville Community Center at 6 a.m.

Senior Trip to Caesars Virginia

Date: December 9, 2025

Time: Meet at Rolesville Community Center at 9 a.m.

