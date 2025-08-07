Bradley CLT Talks Conscious Music on DJ Remedy Freestyles Ep. 78

Source: DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital / DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital

On a lively episode of DJ Remedy Freestyles on K97.5, Bradley CLT (Conscious Love Theory) joined host DJ Remedy for an in-depth conversation about music, life, and creating meaningful connections. The dialogue brimmed with reflections, artistry, and a shared passion for building platforms that matter.

Bradley CLT, a proud family man and moody conscious music artist, opened up about his philosophy of creating music that goes beyond surface appeal.

“I don’t rap, I drop scrolls,” he shared, emphasizing the importance of weaving storytelling and depth into his sound. Positioning himself alongside heavyweight inspirations like Tupac, Jay-Z, and Nas, Bradley voiced the desire to create music that resonates deeply.

He added, “If I can’t dive deeper past level one, then what are you doing it for?”

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The conversation showcased Bradley’s passion for conscious artistry, which grounds itself in the power of love and community. He explained the roots of Conscious Love Theory, referencing a biblical ethos of loving thy neighbor.

“It’s about changing ourselves and how people perceive us,” he said.

Bradley also shared insights into his upcoming album, Sunset City, set for release later this year. While celebrating Bradley’s dedication, DJ Remedy lauded his approach to music as an art that bridges introspection with relatability.

Bradley’s freestyle on the podcast further testified to his lyrical prowess, delivering lines like, “This is just a manmade horror flick, with demons and monsters.”

Beyond music, Bradley revealed personal interests, including family life and a budding political podcast currently in the works. For those eager to follow his journey, he encouraged listeners to connect on Instagram and Spotify.

With Sunset City on the horizon and a clear commitment to authenticity, Bradley CLT proves he’s an artist to watch, uplifting his community, one track at a time.