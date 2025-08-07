Kehlani Brings “Nini’s Fluff & Fold” to Washington D.C. Moms

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Grammy-nominated artist Kehlani is extending a helping hand to mothers in the DMV area with her thoughtful initiative, “Nini’s Fluff & Fold.” This free laundry service event, happening on August 9th, is part of a nationwide effort to support moms while celebrating the release of Kehlani’s latest single, “FOLDED.“

RELATED: Kehlani & Adeya’s Cutest Moments Amid Baby Daddy’s Cult Allegations [Gallery]

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. local time, mothers in the DMV area can visit SuperSuds Laundromat, located at 5865 Columbia Pike in Falls Church, VA, to take advantage of complimentary laundry services. No RSVP is required, and the event operates on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Here are the laundromats where Kehlani’s “Nini’s Fluff & Fold” event will take place on August 9th:

Los Angeles (Long Beach) : BubblyMat Laundry, 1176 E 10th Street, Long Beach, CA, 90813

: BubblyMat Laundry, 1176 E 10th Street, Long Beach, CA, 90813 Oakland : Launderlux, 4102 Broadway, Oakland, CA, 94611

: Launderlux, 4102 Broadway, Oakland, CA, 94611 Charlotte : LaundroLab Laundromat, 2342 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC, 28216

: LaundroLab Laundromat, 2342 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC, 28216 Chicago : Neighborhood Laundromat, 160 W 79th St, Chicago, IL, 60620

: Neighborhood Laundromat, 160 W 79th St, Chicago, IL, 60620 Atlanta : Spincycle Coin Laundry, 1175 Moreland Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA, 30316

: Spincycle Coin Laundry, 1175 Moreland Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA, 30316 Washington D.C. : SuperSuds Laundromat, 5865 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA, 22041

: SuperSuds Laundromat, 5865 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA, 22041 New York City: Laundrybee – Jackson Heights, 7116 37th Avenue, Jackson Heights, NY, 11372

Although Kehlani will not be present, the event is described as a “giveback, not a gathering,” emphasizing its purpose as a community-focused initiative. The project is part of the Laundry Project, a program dedicated to providing laundry assistance to families in need.

For D.C. moms, this event offers not just clean clothes but a reminder that they are seen, valued, and supported.

Kehlani Brings “Nini’s Fluff & Fold” to Washington D.C. Moms was originally published on kysdc.com