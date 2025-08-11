Mo’ Money Monday: Save Big on NC State Fair Tickets

Source: Ryan Hedrick

The countdown is on for the North Carolina State Fair, and now’s your chance to lock in some serious savings. Discounted advance tickets are available now through October 16.

Adult admission is just $10 (ages 13-64), and kids 6-12 or seniors can get in for $5—that’s a few dollars less than you’ll pay at the gate. Unlimited ride wristbands are also on sale for $30, a $10 savings for thrill-seekers.

You can also grab ride tickets early—18 for $11—and skip the full-price $1-per-ticket cost at the fair. Tickets are available online, at the Dorton Arena kiosk, or starting October 3 at Gate 9 on the fairgrounds.

The fun kicks off October 16 and runs through October 26—don’t miss your chance to save before the gates open!

Find more information here.

Source: RoyalTea / Radio One Digital