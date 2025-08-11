Listen Live
Stormy Afternoons and Flood Risk for the Triangle

More rain and storms will approach the Triangle this afternoon, increasing risk of flooding.

Published on August 11, 2025

NWS Graphic 8-16-24
Source: NWS Indianapolis

Another round of steamy weather is setting the stage for late-day storms across central North Carolina today. Most showers and thunderstorms will fire up in the late afternoon and evening hours, with some packing heavy downpours. Locally heavy rain could lead to street flooding today and Tuesday, particularly in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

This humid, unsettled pattern will linger through much of the week, with dew points holding in the 70s and a chance for an afternoon storm nearly every day. Highs will steadily rise from the upper 80s midweek to the low 90s by Thursday, holding there into the weekend. Rain and storm chances become more spotty by Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the tropics are staying busy, with forecasters monitoring multiple systems across the Atlantic during this active stretch of hurricane season.

Find the full forecast here.

