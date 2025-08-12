DJ Remedy Freestyle: TRF Boog Brings Heat to Charlotte’s Music Scene

Source: DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital / DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital

TRF Boog made a memorable appearance on DJ Remedy’s Freestyles podcast, delivering both bars and backstory during his time on K97.5. The rising artist, whose stage name stands for “The Rich Family,” shared insights about his journey from Little Rock, Arkansas to Charlotte’s thriving hip-hop scene.

Originally from Little Rock, Arkansas, TRF Boog traveled to Charlotte. He’s currently signed to Major Money Entertainment and explained how his Arkansas roots shaped his perspective.

“Little Rock is the capital, so you get like a city vibe,” he noted, describing how many artists from Arkansas venture outside the state to develop their music careers.

The “TRF” rebrand came from strategic thinking about building community.

“I was like, what’s gonna look good on merch? What’s gonna be something that people could really gravitate to?” he explained. The Rich Family concept extends beyond money – it represents getting wealthy in all aspects of life, including health, relationships, and personal growth.

Surprisingly, K Camp served as TRF Boog’s primary musical inspiration, particularly during the 2014-2015 era when tracks like “Do It” dominated parties. The artist teased upcoming music, including a collaboration with producer 20 On The Beat that promises to showcase his evolving sound.

Check out the full DJ Remedy Freestyle episode; it is one you won’t want to miss.