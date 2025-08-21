R&B and Tea Party: Celebrating Royaltea’s Birthday

It’s not your average tea party! It’s a whole vibe. August 23, the first-ever R&B and Tea Party is taking over The Venue Raleigh from 3 to 7 p.m., and you’re invited!

Hosted by Royaltea for her birthday, this day party blends R&B hits with an undeniable energy. Think tea party elegance with a twist: tea and cocktails, tea party-style bites, karaoke, and bar specials to keep the celebration flowing. And of course, the Best Dressed Contest is your chance to show off your flyest tea party fit.

DJ B Wavy will be on the turntables, serving up the soundtrack for an afternoon of good vibes, good drinks, and great company. Whether it’s your birthday too or you just want to celebrate like it is, come join the party!

Enjoy special treats from AnnaBee’s Sweet Treats. Also, try Alkaline Elevation / Above7 Life holistic skincare.

The R&B and Tea Party is all about turning classy into fun, and fun into unforgettable. Bring your crew, dress to impress, and let’s turn this tea party all the way up.

Tickets are available now at posh.vip/e/rb-and-tea-party

For more information, DM RoyalTea @therealroyaltea on Instagram.