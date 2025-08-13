Monet Symone Talks Neo-Soul Journey on DJ Remedy Freestyle

Source: Radio One Digital / DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital

Charlotte’s rising R&B talent Monet Symone recently joined DJ Remedy on K97.5’s freestyle segment, sharing her musical journey and the inspirations driving her neo-soul sound.

The conversation revealed the pivotal moment that launched Symone’s career.

“My first talent show in middle school changed everything,” she explained. “I performed the song ‘Weak,’ and the way the crowd interacted with that, this was everything for me. It made me never want to leave the stage.”

That middle school performance sparked something deeper. The positive response from her audience became fuel for her artistic fire.

“The love I received afterwards, you know, people talking about, you know, ‘I’ma see you somewhere, BET Awards in the future.’ It just inspires me to keep going,” Symone reflected.

When it comes to artistic influences, Symone draws from both classic and contemporary sources. She credits Erykah Badu as her main inspiration, alongside Jill Scott and India as her “top three.”

For newer artists, she gravitates toward Summer Walker and Sailor, praising their “melodic sound, the soulful sound, something that makes me want to drop a tear.”

Perhaps most intriguingly, Symone emphasizes her artistic complexity.

“Monet has many layers,” she told DJ Remedy. “You might get the nice side, you might get the freaky side… The soulful in love with a man side.”

This multifaceted approach allows her to explore different emotional territories while staying true to her neo-soul foundation.

Symone’s authenticity shines through in her final message: “I’m unapologetically me, so love me for who I am because that’s all I’m going to give you.”