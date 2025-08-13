Wendy Williams Update: Medical Exam Upholds Guardianship

Gary Gershoff

The ongoing health saga of Wendy Williams has been one filled with its fair share of highs and lows. Sadly, the latest update is a case of the latter following a requested medical exam that was meant to speed up the termination of her guardianship.

When things were all said and done though, it was actually used as a key tool in confirming her original diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and aphasia from last year.

PEOPLE exclusively reported the news after obtaining legal documents that gave insight into the medical examination in question, which is described in the docs as a “significant number of tests (both medical and neuropsychological) and scans (including brain imaging).” Sources were able to confirm the diagnosis to the outlet, although her official condition isn’t explicitly listed in the paperwork.

More details below from this gut-wrenching update to what many of us were sure would be a late birthday wish granted, via PEOPLE:

“In the documents, an attorney for Williams’ guardian Sabrina Morrissey requests the court extend the guardianship for three months — with an end date of Nov. 5.

The attorney also notes that ‘complications have arisen” due to various parties, including counsel for certain members of [Williams’] family, [Williams’] ex-husband, and others, have indicated their intention to challenge both the Guardianship itself as well as Ms. Morrissey’s status as Guardian.’

The update comes five months after the former talk show host was removed from her assisted living facility and taken to the hospital by the New York Police Department on March 10.

The following day, Williams called into Good Day New York (seen below), where she claimed that she received mental competency tests following her 2023 dementia diagnosis and claims that she was ‘cognitively impaired.’

‘I passed with flying colors!’ she alleged, asking her caretaker, Ginalia Monterrosa, who accompanied her to the hospital, to ‘elaborate on everything.’

‘She had those tests, she’s been deemed she is not incapacitated,’ Monterrosa told the show’s anchor Rosanna Scotto. ‘I think it’s great news, and it’s public, and everybody knows factually that Wendy’s not incapacitated.'”

It’s anyone’s guess what happened in the many months since March, particularly given the multiple examples we’ve all seen of Wendy seemingly improving in health. Currently, the battle for Wendy and control of her estate is playing out in a three-way battle between her own team, led by celebrity lawyer Joe Tacopina, the court-appointed crew spearheaded by Sabrina Morrissey and a $250 million lawsuit filed by Wendy’s ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, in a move that’s clear as day what his motives are. “It’s about money,” Tacopina told The Hollywood Reporter in reference to Hunter’s guardianship lawsuit, further elaborating by adding, “We’re not a part of that, and we don’t believe there’s merit to his claim. If Wendy wants to sue, she’ll do so on her own without her husband.”

Tacopina also let his voice be heard over on TMZ, where he debunked the most recent diagnosis by stating, “The critical questions are these: Where is the actual medical report supporting this leak? And who is the doctor willing to go under oath and face cross-examination by me so the truth can be exposed?”

As with past updates, all we have now is time to rely on in determining whether things will get better or worse from here. What we do know is that our prayers for Wendy’s well-being haven’t wavered one bit and will continue until justice is served on behalf of her mental welfare.

