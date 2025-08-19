Durham to Provide Free Internet Hotspots for Qualifying Residents
The City of Durham is providing internet service hotspots, called MiFi, for qualifying families in the city.
This project is in collaboration with the city and county and is designed for those in the community in need of internet service.
Applications for a MiFi Hotspot are open now and if approved, recipients could receive devices as early as September.
The following forms of identification are accepted:
- Current Driver’s License
- Current State Issued Identification Card
- Current Passport
- Military Identification
Net Income Accepted Documents Include
- Prior year’s state, federal, or tribal tax return (W2 forms or pay stubs NOT accepted)
- Social Security statement of benefits
- Veteran Administration statement of benefits
- Retirement/pension statement of benefits
- Unemployment Compensation statement of benefits
- Federal or tribal notice letter of participation in General Assistance
Income-Based Government Assistance Accepted Documents Include
- Food support (SNAP)
- Employment services
- Extended Foster Care
- Head Start
- Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)
- Medicaid or Medical Assistance
- Free or Reduced Lunch Program
- Section 8, Federal Public Housing
- Social Security Disability
- Supplemental Security Income
- Statement of benefits from Social Security, General Assistance, Veteran Administration
- Retirement/Pension or Unemployment Benefits
To apply, you can click here.