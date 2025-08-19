Durham to Provide Free Internet Hotspots for Qualifying Residents

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The City of Durham is providing internet service hotspots, called MiFi, for qualifying families in the city.

This project is in collaboration with the city and county and is designed for those in the community in need of internet service.

Applications for a MiFi Hotspot are open now and if approved, recipients could receive devices as early as September.

The following forms of identification are accepted:

Current Driver’s License

Current State Issued Identification Card

Current Passport

Military Identification

Net Income Accepted Documents Include

Prior year’s state, federal, or tribal tax return (W2 forms or pay stubs NOT accepted)

Social Security statement of benefits

Veteran Administration statement of benefits

Retirement/pension statement of benefits

Unemployment Compensation statement of benefits

Federal or tribal notice letter of participation in General Assistance

Income-Based Government Assistance Accepted Documents Include

Food support (SNAP)

Employment services

Extended Foster Care

Head Start

Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

Medicaid or Medical Assistance

Free or Reduced Lunch Program

Section 8, Federal Public Housing

Social Security Disability

Supplemental Security Income

Statement of benefits from Social Security, General Assistance, Veteran Administration

Retirement/Pension or Unemployment Benefits

To apply, you can click here.