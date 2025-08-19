JID Announces World Tour With Stops in Raleigh & Charlotte
On Tuesday, JID announced a “God Does Like Paradise Tour” with special musical guest Young Nudy, with two stops in North Carolina.
The world tour follows the release of his fourth album “God Does Like Ugly” through Dreamville and Interscope Records earlier this month on August 8.
The Grammy-nominated rapper, who hails from Atlanta, has always been a favorite in the Carolinas, having performed at all five Dreamville Festivals in Raleigh.
The tour is expected to stop in Charlotte on November 30 at the Fillmore, and then in Raleigh on December 1 at the Ritz.
For the North American dates, artist pre-sales begin Wednesday, August 20 followed by a public sale on August 22.
Here are the full “God Does Like World Tour” dates:
10/15 Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome
10/17 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
10/18 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10/19 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
10/22 Toronto, ON – Rebel
10/24 Montreal, QC – MTELUS
10/26 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
10/28 St Louis, MO – The Pageant
10/29 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
11/01 Madison, WI – The Sylvee
11/02 Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall
11/06 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
11/08 Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
11/10 Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
11/12 Sacramento, CA – Channel 24
11/15 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
11/16 San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park
11/18 Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
11/20 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
11/23 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
11/24 Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/25 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
11/26 San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port
11/30 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
12/01 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
12/03 Miami, FL – The Fillmore
12/04 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
12/06 Nashville, TN – The Marathon Music Works
12/08 Washington, D.C. – Echostage
12/09 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
12/12 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall At Fenway
12/14 Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
12/15 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
12/16 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount