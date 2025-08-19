JID Announces World Tour With Stops in Raleigh & Charlotte

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

On Tuesday, JID announced a “God Does Like Paradise Tour” with special musical guest Young Nudy, with two stops in North Carolina.

The world tour follows the release of his fourth album “God Does Like Ugly” through Dreamville and Interscope Records earlier this month on August 8.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, who hails from Atlanta, has always been a favorite in the Carolinas, having performed at all five Dreamville Festivals in Raleigh.

The tour is expected to stop in Charlotte on November 30 at the Fillmore, and then in Raleigh on December 1 at the Ritz.

For the North American dates, artist pre-sales begin Wednesday, August 20 followed by a public sale on August 22.

Here are the full “God Does Like World Tour” dates:

10/15 Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome

10/17 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/18 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/19 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

10/22 Toronto, ON – Rebel

10/24 Montreal, QC – MTELUS

10/26 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

10/28 St Louis, MO – The Pageant

10/29 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

11/01 Madison, WI – The Sylvee

11/02 Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

11/06 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

11/08 Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

11/10 Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

11/12 Sacramento, CA – Channel 24

11/15 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

11/16 San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

11/18 Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

11/20 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

11/23 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

11/24 Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/25 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

11/26 San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

11/30 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

12/01 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

12/03 Miami, FL – The Fillmore

12/04 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

12/06 Nashville, TN – The Marathon Music Works

12/08 Washington, D.C. – Echostage

12/09 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

12/12 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall At Fenway

12/14 Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

12/15 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

12/16 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount