Wake County Holds Back-To-School Vaccine Clinics

Wake County Public Health is hosting back-to-school vaccination clinics to help families get their children ready for a healthy school year! Students entering kindergarten, 7th grade and 12th grade are required to have certain vaccines before the first day of school — and we’re making it easy to check that off your list.

At these events, children can receive all state-required immunizations at one stop. Public health nurses will be on site to administer vaccines, answer questions and make sure your child is protected and school ready.

For questions, please call 919-250-4646 or email immunizationoutreach@wake.gov.

What to bring:

Your child’s immunization record (if available)

Insurance card (if you have one)

A parent or legal guardian must be present with a photo ID

The last patient will be seen 15 minutes before closing time.

Vaccine requirements for K-12 school age children.

