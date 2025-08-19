Wake County Holds Back-To-School Vaccine Clinics
Wake County Public Health is hosting back-to-school vaccination clinics to help families get their children ready for a healthy school year! Students entering kindergarten, 7th grade and 12th grade are required to have certain vaccines before the first day of school — and we’re making it easy to check that off your list.
At these events, children can receive all state-required immunizations at one stop. Public health nurses will be on site to administer vaccines, answer questions and make sure your child is protected and school ready.
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Grades Served
|Tuesday, Aug. 5
|5:30-7:30 p.m.
|Southern Regional Center
|Kindergarten, 7th and 12th graders
|Saturday, Aug. 9
|9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Wake County Public Health Center
|7th and 12th graders
|Tuesday, Aug. 19
|5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
|Northern Regional Center
|Kindergarten, 7th and 12th graders
|Tuesday, Sept. 2
|5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
|Eastern Regional Center
|Kindergarten, 7th and 12th graders
|Tuesday, Sept. 9
|5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
|Departure Regional Center
|Kindergarten, 7th and 12th graders
|Tuesday, Sept. 23
|5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
|Western Health & Human Services Center
|Kindergarten, 7th and 12th graders
|Saturday, Sept. 27
|9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Wake County Public Health Center
|7th and 12th graders
For questions, please call 919-250-4646 or email immunizationoutreach@wake.gov.
What to bring:
- Your child’s immunization record (if available)
- Insurance card (if you have one)
- A parent or legal guardian must be present with a photo ID
The last patient will be seen 15 minutes before closing time.
Vaccine requirements for K-12 school age children.
