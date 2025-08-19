Wake County Schools Make Big Changes to Cafeteria Food Ahead of Fall

Wake County leaders are making student nutrition a top priority, starting with a healthy breakfast in the school cafeteria each morning.

“If you see a Pop-Tart or chips, it’s not the same item that you see in the Walmart. It’s going to be a whole grain Pop-Tart,” said Tiffany Lawrence, director of child nutrition services for the county. “And if you see chips, there’s going to be a baked chip. It’s going to be a lower sugar ice cream.”

Parents should be aware of a small price increase in school meals this year. Breakfast now costs $2.25 for high school students and $2.00 for elementary students. Lunch prices have risen to $4.00 for high schoolers and $3.75 for elementary students.

Families in need can apply for the free and reduced-price meal program based on income. There’s also help available through the Angel Fund, which uses community donations to cover the cost of meals for students who fall behind on payments.

To avoid any surprises, parents are encouraged to visit the WCPSS website to review school menus and stay up to date.

