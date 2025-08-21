Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 109

You know what it is!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Tiffany Haddish addressing the rumors she welcomed a child with Jason Lee, Megan Thee Stallion feeding her man, her man, her man Klay Thompson a now-viral catfish and spaghetti meal, JaNa Craig seemingly cozying up with Key Glock, Tasha Cobb Leonard stunning at the Stellars, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Ice Spice making her return to the series after stunning at the star-studded Highest 2 Lowest premiere in NYC.

The ‘In Ha Mood’ rapper made her acting debut in Spike Lee‘s latest joint centered around a music mogul (Denzel Washington) faced with a life-or-death moral dilemma after being targeted with a ransom plot.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by the Oscar-deserving Lee, Highest 2 Lowest also stars A$AP Rocky, Jeffrey Wright, and Ilfenesh Hadera in the buzzy film now playing in select theaters/opening Sept. 5, 2025 on Apple TV+.

“And A$AP, man. Fire,” said Lee about Rocky’s acting performance during an appearance on Carmelo Anthony’s 7pm in Brooklyn show, per Billboard. “I mean, there’s some scenes with him and D head to head, he ain’t backin’ up. It’s like, ‘I’m here too!’ Very, very happy with the way the film turned out and looking forward to sharing with the world.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Rubi Rose delivering heat along with Angela Simmons and Kelis giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Lexi Williams, Jayda Wayda, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

