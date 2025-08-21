Tyler, The Creator has finally unveiled the lineup for the 2025 edition of his beloved Camp Flog Gnaw festival.

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Just like last year, the Odd Future alum unveiled the lineup for Camp Flog Gnaw 2025 via a word search on the festival’s website, making fans work to find out what artists we’ll see this year.

In addition to Tyler himself, who always headlines one day of the festival, the rest of the lineup features A$AP Rocky, Childish Gambino, Clipse, Doechii, Earl Sweatshirt, and Thundercat. Other names on the bill include 2 Chainz, AzChike, Clairo, GloRilla, Ray Vaughn, and T-Pain.

Camp Flog Gnaw will return to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on November 15th and 16th. This year’s celebration comes after last year’s 10th anniversary celebration. Before 2024’s festival, Camp Flog Gnaw posted all of its old lineups on X, showcasing how much the event has grown since it started in 2012. Because of COVID, the festival took a couple of years off, so the anniversary celebration actually comes 12 years after the first festival.

Love K97.5? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

With such a stacked lineup and all of CFG’s regulars returning, this year is sure to be even better than the last.

Tickets to the carnival-themed festival are already sold out, but fans can join a ticket waitlist on the official website.

The post Tyler, The Creator Announces 2025 Camp Flog Gnaw Lineup Featuring Childish Gambino, Clipse, Doechii & More appeared first on Bossip.

Tyler, The Creator Announces 2025 Camp Flog Gnaw Lineup Featuring Childish Gambino, Clipse, Doechii & More was originally published on bossip.com