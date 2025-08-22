Q Parker Prepares for R&B Rewind with Silk and Dru Hill in Raleigh

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Q Parker of 112 is bringing classic R&B back to the stage as he prepares for the R&B Rewind concert featuring Silk and Dru Hill at the Martin Marietta Center.

During an interview with RoyalTea on K97.5, Parker expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming performance, emphasizing his love for live music after nearly three decades in the industry.

“I love coming into the buildings. I love being able to sit across the mic and look at you and not do a phone interview, just to feel the energy of being present,” Parker said.

The veteran artist, who will celebrate 30 years in music next year, remains passionate about performing, whether as a solo act or with 112.

“Anytime there’s a microphone and I have an opportunity to display my gifts, I’m on it,” he explained.

Parker has been riding high on recent success with his solo work. His single “Beg” reached No. 6 on the Billboard charts, while his current release “Keep on Loving” is approaching the top 10. The track samples The Deele’s “Two Occasions.”

“It’s a testament to my work ethic and my team, but also the people’s appreciation for some good romance back on the R&B airwaves,” Parker noted.

For tonight’s show, fans can expect both classic 112 hits and Parker’s newer solo material. The artist promises to take audiences “down memory lane” while bringing them to the present.

Parker’s gratitude for fan support remains unwavering after decades in the spotlight.

“Every time I’m in front of somebody, that’s my way of saying thank you,” he said.