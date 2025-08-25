I’m Leaving With Something! Denzel Washington Hilariously Hijacks A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview: ‘That Watch Is Gone!’

You have to hand it to Denzel Washington… literally, if your bling catches his eye. Our favorite unc brought the unserious shenanigans to a now-viral interview by snatching co-star A$AP Rocky’s watch.

As the beloved star approaches retirement from acting, he’s making the most of every moment. The Oscar winner didn’t hold back in his “Epic Conversations” interview for GQ with Rocky and their Highest 2 Lowest director Spike Lee.

Denzel Washington Swiftly Swipes A$AP Rocky’s Watch In Viral Moment

The trio of New York City natives reflected on past projects and collaborations, but Unc clearly had something else in mind. A certain accessory must have called to the theater titan like the Green Goblin mask because Washington couldn’t resist it.

Rocky shared his love for Lee’s signature dolly shots in films like He Got Game and Malcolm X. Without skipping a beat, Washington showed his love for nice jewelry by playfully snatching the watch off the “Fashion Killa” star’s wrist.

“Keep talking, keep talking,” the Fences phenomenon said as he reached over to grab Rocky’s arm with the finest finesse.

“Yo! I’m getting robbed by Denzel right now!” Rocky said, busting out laughing.

“That watch is gone, you know that, right?” Lee asked about his longtime friend and collaborator.

“You can take him outta New York, you can’t take the New York out of him, yo. You dig? It looks better on you anyway, OG.” Rocky continued, gracefully going with the flow as Washington quietly put it on his wrist.

Our unbothered unc held up the gold timepiece on his arm and winked into the camera as the conversation continued because… who’s gonna check him? The only real crime is getting forced into a “Who Wore It Best?” competition with a Hall of Fame face card like Denzel Washington.

A few laughs later, Washington returned it to the table next to his co-star. Then he switched from “Othello” to “Deebo” once again as he dapped up Rocky for his upcoming album and palmed the watch in one smooth move.

“I saw you steal that again, but that’s aight,” the soon-to-be father of three mentioned.

“I didn’t steal it! You gave it to me!” Washington laughed.

Despite his distinguished demeanor onscreen, Washington was delightfully joked out throughout the chat.

A$AP Rocky Reveals The Father-Son Dynamic Started Before The Film, Denzel Washington Jokes The Family Resemblance Could Be Real

The “Pretty Flaco” performer recalled always getting comparisons to the Hollywood heartthrob, saying he’d be a “trillionaire” if he got a penny for every time he heard it. “My whole life, like, my mother gassed me up and told me I look like this man,” he said.

“So, Mom, should we tell him?” Washington joked with his seemingly long-lost son.

Even Lee agreed his stars are twinning in his interview with Complex.

Although Washington said he didn’t see the resemblance that got the Bottega Veneta spokesman a “mini” audition for the role, Rocky recalled a fatherly moment with the legend that changed his life.

The “Fashion Killa” artist’s friend and Washington’s son, John David Washington, invited Rocky over for Christmas because he was depressed over the anniversary of his father’s death. Rocky said he was overwhelmed by the big, happy family gathered together and the chance to meet one of his lifelong idols.

Washington channeled the paternal love he needed most, telling Rocky to stop wasting time with things like lean and his situationship at the time. “In a few years, you know you got to get it together. It’s about family,” Rocky said, repeating the life-changing advice.

Clearly, it stuck because Rocky is an adorably devoted partner to Rihanna, head-over-heels in love with their sons RZA and Riot, and eagerly awaiting their third child.

Even while letting it all hang out in a candid conversation, Washington casually drops gems nonstop that remind us why he’s the greatest to ever do it. If the trio is this entertaining in one interview, their new film is undoubtedly a must-see.

Catch Highest 2 Lowest in theaters near you and check out the full Epic Conversations episode with Denzel Washington, A$AP Rocky, and Spike Lee below.

