UNC Football, Bill Belichick to Star in Hulu Season-Long Series

The North Carolina football program and head coach Bill Belichick will appear in a season-long series to be streamed on Hulu, Belichick announced to the team Sunday.

“This is about the UNC football program,” said Belichick, who won six Super Bowls as head coach of the New England Patriots. “It’s going to feature the players working hard, improving, and getting better through their effort. The series will follow the program from where it started seven months ago to wherever it goes this season. It will show our commitment to winning and to the team — that’s our priority.”

Belichick’s hiring in December has sparked intense interest in the Tar Heels. UNC sold out all tickets faster than ever in program history.

Hulu, UNC, and Belichick have reportedly been negotiating the series since at least July.

The university or the football program has released no additional details about the series.

UNC had previously been set to appear on NFL Films’ “Hard Knocks”, but that deal fell through. Reports suggest that Jordon Hudson, Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend and business partner, sought content approval and partial ownership of the project.

