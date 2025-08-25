Playboi Carti Hitting Raleigh for the “Antagonist 2.0” Tour

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Playboi Carti is bringing his highly anticipated Antagonist 2.0 Tour to Raleigh’s Lenovo Center on November 13. The announcement is part of a fall 2025 run hitting over two dozen cities across North America.

This major tour marks Carti’s first time headlining arenas since 2021, following repeated delays from its originally planned 2023 and then 2024 launches.

With full support from the Opium squad, Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Homixide Gang, and Apollo Red, he promises a packed night of energy with his crew riding shotgun.

N.C. fans, it’s your moment. Tickets drop this Friday, August 29 at 10 AM local time. Pre-sales kick off Tuesday, August 26—so mark your calendars if you want in!

Oct 03 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Oct 05 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Oct 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Oct 10 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Oct 12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Oct 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Oct 17 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

Oct 18 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Oct 23 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Oct 24 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Oct 25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Oct 28 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Oct 30 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Oct 31 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Nov 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Nov 04 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Nov 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Nov 07 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Nov 08 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena

Nov 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Nov 11 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Nov 13 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Nov 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Nov 16 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Nov 28 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Nov 30 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

Dec 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Find out more here!