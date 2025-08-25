Playboi Carti Hitting Raleigh for the “Antagonist 2.0” Tour
Playboi Carti is bringing his highly anticipated Antagonist 2.0 Tour to Raleigh’s Lenovo Center on November 13. The announcement is part of a fall 2025 run hitting over two dozen cities across North America.
This major tour marks Carti’s first time headlining arenas since 2021, following repeated delays from its originally planned 2023 and then 2024 launches.
With full support from the Opium squad, Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Homixide Gang, and Apollo Red, he promises a packed night of energy with his crew riding shotgun.
N.C. fans, it’s your moment. Tickets drop this Friday, August 29 at 10 AM local time. Pre-sales kick off Tuesday, August 26—so mark your calendars if you want in!
Antagonist Tour Dates
- Oct 03 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
- Oct 05 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Oct 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Oct 10 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Oct 12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- Oct 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Oct 17 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena
- Oct 18 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Oct 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Oct 23 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Oct 24 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Oct 25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- Oct 28 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- Oct 30 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Oct 31 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Nov 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Nov 04 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Nov 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Nov 07 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- Nov 08 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena
- Nov 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Nov 11 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Nov 13 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
- Nov 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Nov 16 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
- Nov 28 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Nov 30 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena
- Dec 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena